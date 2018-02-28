Malawi Police arrest woman for exhuming body of baby in Dowa graveyard

Malawi Police in the Central Region District of Dowa have arrested a 40 year old Woman for allegedly exhuming body of a baby at a graveyard in the district.

Dowa Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Richard Kaponda confirmed the development in an interview with Nyasa Times.

“It is true that we have arrested Esnart Yusuf after suspecting that she exhumed body of a baby at a graveyard in Dowa. The reports we gathered indicates that Yusuf who was once married and broke up with

his husband before re-marrying in the same district has been faking a pregnancy,” said Kaponda.

According to the Police Publicist, Yusuf on February 25 2018 visited Mrs. Delia Chiweza who happens to be her mother-in-law where she claimed to have given birth on her own.

Chiweza then decided to take the suspect to Dzaleka Health Centre for Medical Examinations where recent delivery and pregnancy results proved negative.

“After a thorough medical examination, there was no signs of immediate delivery or recent pregnancy,” said Kaponda.

He said thereafter upon being pressed, she confessed to have exhumed the claimed delivered baby from a graveyard.

Reasons behind were yet to be revealed as this article was being published since Police were still investigating the matter.

Yusuf who hails from Bisela Village, T/A Msakambewa is expected to appear before court soon where she will be formally charged.

Meanwhile, the exhumed body has been reburried after Police visited the scene of the incident.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :