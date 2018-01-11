Malawi Police nab couple who forced girl, 17, to have sex ritual

Malawi Police in Balaka have arrested and are keeping in custody Malani Zamatwaya (35) for allegedy defiling his 17 year old step daughter repeatedly over rituals beliefs.

Zamatwaya has been arrested together with his wife Felia for who is charged with an offence of conspiracy to commit a felony.

According to a Police report, the ordeal started in June 2017 after the family had bought a Cow.

It is reveals that the couple was advised by some people to consult a traditional doctor in order to secure the cow from any loss.

The husband did as advised and upon meeting the traditional doctor, he was asked to sleep with a different woman apart from his wife.

The wife bowed down to the orders and the two agreed that the man sleep with the step daughter.

The wife successfully persuaded the girl who in fear gave a nod to the parents demand.

This has been happening every month since June last year until recently when the girl decide to reveal what has been happening to her uncle after she was fed up.

The uncle directed her to report the matter to police.

“It is true that we have arrested a couple for victimising their daughter over rituals. The matter was indeed reported to our station and we immediately took action” said Balaka Police Spokesperson Sub-Inspector Edith Kachotsa.

“They will appear before court soon to answer charges of defilement and conspirancy to commit felony” she added.

Both suspects hails from Mulanga Village in the Area of Traditional Authority Sawali in the same District of Balaka.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :