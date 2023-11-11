Malawi Police tells people to voluntarily surrender illegal guns

Malawi Police Service (MPS) is telling civilians to voluntarily surrender illegal guns, saying they will not face prosecution if they do so.

The police have since given the civilians a month-long amnesty to surrender illegal guns as the country observes this year’s International Firearms Amnesty Month.

National police spokesperson Peter Kalaya says this is voluntary and no one will be prosecuted after bringing the guns to police in the month of November.

The African Firearms Amnesty Month falls in September.

Kalaya says keeping illegal guns is dangerous to national security as some use them for criminal activities.

This year, the service has destroyed 1,073 firearms, some of which were collected during the period of the past five years.

