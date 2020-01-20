Malawi Post Corp take buses off the road: ‘Passengers safety first’
Following the accident that happened on the 19th January in Ntcheu,the management of Malawi Post Corporations has with immediately effect decided to take the post buses off the road up to Friday January 24,2020.
Malawi Post Corporation spokesperson Ida Nkolimbo said this has been done to enable the corporation re-take steps and actions to ensure the safety of passengers.
“I can also assure our customers that all the drivers that we employed are well qualified but because the accidents have happened a short period of time we feel our people be assuared of their safety.
“We just want to make sure the buses should be re-checked.We put safety first to our customers,” she said.
Nkolimbo added that it should also be noted that this exercise is being re-done despite having it concluded prior to the services introduction in view of the importance of passengers safety which the corporation upholds highly.
“The pull out of the bus service is meant to afford the corporation a number of things to be done like allowing an independent assessor to re-run the buses road fitness test,” she said.
Nkolimbo also assuared the public that the corporation is committed to rectify all gaps that the tests may reveal before the resumption of the service on Friday, 24th January.
Nkolimbo also said for the Ntcheu accident there were no fatalities recorded apart from two women who were treated at Phalula Health Centre for minor injuries.
The first accident for Post Coach took place last year in November at Nkhamenya in Kasungu.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Achemwali, tell the people the truth of the matter and not full packs of lies
Could be a decision that will kill the bus business for Post Office. Much as ethically that was the best decision, but your competitors will use the same to hit you hard.
I believe it is the conduct of the drivers………over speeding, you have to put trackers in your buses to check on speed limit compliance
It’s not the buses. It’s human error. I have met these buses on the road and it’s obvious they over speed. The road fitness tests of the buses will not reveal any problems
bad farmer blaming instrument….. yes its the buses, check them just keep checking them don’t bring them on the road
Kasambeni. Anzanu akuchesulani.
Nkolimbo had the chancy to explain what actually happened. Pliz don’t come out defending yourself and what you want to do. Tell ppo what led to the bus accident