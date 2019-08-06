Malawi protestors break into First Capital Bank, loot shops

August 6, 2019 Wongani Chiuta - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Protesters clashed with riot police in Lilongwe on Tuesday, breaking into the First Capital Bank (formerly First Merchant Bank) and  smashing its windows in what clearly was a violent post- election demonstration.

The ugly side of the violent anti-Jane Ansah protests
The ugly side of the violent anti-Jane Ansah protests
The ugly side of the violent anti-Jane Ansah protests
Counting the cost of looting damage
The ugly side of the violent anti-Jane Ansah protests
The ugly side of the violent anti-Jane Ansah protests
First Capital Bank damaged by protestors
First Capital Bank damaged by protestors

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) organised the fresh round of protests   in the streets of the main cities to force Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah to resign for what they accuse  her of helping rig an election in favour of President Peter Mutharika.

The disputed May vote has sparked four previous demonstrations and is being challenged in court by the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and the UTM Party.

Previous protests have turned violent and the government has said the police lack the capacity to manage them.

On Tuesday after court refused to grant an injunction to Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale to stop the feminist rations, protests turned ugly as people in the streets  looted shops and break in the First Capital Bank where some cash has been cleaned.

Several police cars and houses were torched.

Business persons said the demonstrations will have a huge economic effect since most of the property and good have been damaged.

Several business, including Kenyan Airways and pay-TV company MultiChoice, closed on Tuesday and will remain closed on Thursday, when the case against the election result will be heard.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of