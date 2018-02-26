Malawi Queens begin preparations for Commonwealth game: Saenda starts to piece together his squad

Legendary Malawi national netball team coach Griffin Saenda has begun to piece together the Queens squad which he hopes can prove its might again at the Commonwealth Games to be held in Gold Coast Australia in April.

Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) general secretary Carol Bapu said the team would go into training camp from Monday under the tutelage of n Saenda with White Mulilima as his assistant.

Bapu said the preparations would start with non-residential training before going into full time camping.

“The team will camp on March 5 under Griffin Saenda and everything regarding selection of players is being handled by him,” Bapu said.

She also disclosed that the team would leave earlier for New Zealand to camp before moving to Australia.

” We will start with non-residential camping and then full time training but we will have another week-long camp in New Zealand,” she added.

On the team’s financial sources, Bapu sounded confident that the association has money to take care of the team.

“We have the money but such competitions we need a lot of money to meet a lot of things,” she said.

Saenda basks in the glory of being one of the most successful Queens’ coaches having guided them to top five finish in world tournaments twice. Under his tutelage, the Queens also won the regional Council of Southern Africa Netball Associations (Cosana) Championship a couple of times.

He wants to get the Queens back into the world’s top five.

“It is not going to be easy, but I am confident that we can achieve that,” he said.

Saenda believes his return as national netball team coach will help bring back the days when the now battered-and-bruised Malawi Queens basked in the global limelight as a force to reckon with.

