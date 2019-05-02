Malawi Queens has ‘tired’ coach assisted by umpire – Waya

Former Malawi Netball Team captain, Emmie Waya Chongwe, has criticised the Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) for giving Griffin Saenda and White Mlilima a one year contract to guide the Queens to the World Cup saying the two are not the right people for the job now.

Chongwe, who captain the Malawi National Netball Team from 1989 to 1998, has said the two may not help the team do well at the World Cup in Liverpool in July because Mr Saenda is now tired while Mr Mlilima is not a qualified coach.

“Mr Saenda is tired now and throughout my career as a netballer I have known Mr Mlilima as an umpire and not a qualified coach.

“Mr Saenda has produced good results for the Queens but I think he is now tired. I think it’s now time to bring in another coach and Mr Saenda could only be helping that coach.

“We have coaches like Peace Chawinga Kaluwa who can do the job. One wonders why the whole technical panel is being dominated by men when this is a women’s sport and now there is advocacy for 50-50 campaign,” retorted Chongwe.

White Mlilima said he could not waste time commenting on the matter as everybody is entitled to their own opinion.

NAM General Secretary, Carol Bapu, declined to comment on the matter saying Chongwe could have brought her sentiments to NAM and not to the media.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :