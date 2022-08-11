Malawi Queens to go straight into camp

The Malawi contingent for the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games in England return Thursday, but the Malawi National Netball Team will immediately go into camp for World Cup qualifiers in Pretoria, South Africa.

Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) general secretary Isaac Chimwala said the team needs to prepare for the World Cup qualifiers scheduled to start on August 20 to August 27.

“Our plans are that the team should go into camp immediately to have thorough preparations. We want the momentum to continue and to keep the team together,” he said.

Chimala said despite finishing seventh after losing to Uganda there is hope that the Queens can turn tables.

“A tournament of that calibre offers many lessons. The technical people now know in which areas to improve. We did not perform as expected but it was a learning opportunity,” he said.

Malawi is in a relatively easy group. The Queens start their game at the world Cup qualifiers against Kenya on August 21, Zambia on August 22, e-Swatini on August and Uganda on August 25.

Malawi National Council of Sports public relations officer Edgar Ntulumbwa confirmed that the Queens would camp early to improve their Commonwealth Games performance.

