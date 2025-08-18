Malawi Records Significant Improvement in 2025 JCE Pass Rates: Ministry Reports 77.61% Overall

The Ministry of Education has announced a notable improvement in the 2025 Junior Certificate of Education (JCE) examination results, with 122,977 candidates passing out of the 158,451 who sat the exams, translating to an overall pass rate of 77.61%.

Breaking down the results by gender, the Ministry revealed that out of 76,916 male candidates, 63,058 passed, representing a pass rate of 81.98% for males. Meanwhile, 59,919 of the 81,535 female candidates successfully passed, giving a female pass rate of 73.49%.

The Ministry highlighted that this represents a significant improvement from 2024, when the overall pass rate stood at 71.20%. Specifically, the overall pass rate increased by 6.41%, with male pass rates rising by 5.92% and female pass rates increasing by 6.94% over the previous year.

Education analysts attribute the improvement to enhanced teaching strategies, increased learning resources, and targeted interventions in underperforming districts. “The steady rise in performance reflects the Ministry’s ongoing commitment to quality education and equitable learning opportunities for both boys and girls,” a Ministry spokesperson said.

Despite the positive trend, officials noted that the gender gap in performance persists, with males continuing to outperform females, although the gap has narrowed slightly compared to previous years. The Ministry has reiterated its commitment to strengthening female education programs and supporting teachers across the country.

The announcement has been welcomed by parents, teachers, and education stakeholders, who hope the improved results will translate into stronger performance at the Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) level, ultimately boosting the country’s human capital development.

