Malawi Red Cross targets Nsanje Prison with coronavirus preventive messages

Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS) has noted that people depressed of their liberty, such as people in prisons and other places of custody are more prone to the deadly Coronavirus disease outbreak.

Nsanje District MRCS Coordinator, Patricia Gadi made the remarks Wednesday after her organization’s volunteer invaded Nsanje Prison with awareness messages on how the inmates can prevent contracting the virus.

She said people in Prison live in close proximity and thus may act as a source of infection, intensification and spread of infectious diseases within and beyond prisons.

Gadi said prisoners are like any other persons in communities which need to be provided with the necessary messages and information regarding the Covid-19 prevention.

“These people in prisons need to be provided with the necessary messages of Covid-19 prevention as they are human beings. As MRCS, we are duty bound to reach out to such people who are in Prisons so that they get the information and save their lives.

“We are doing this because as the pandemic continues to spreads, the response in prisons could become more challenging as it requires a whole of society approach,” the Coordinator explained.

She said if the prisoners are not familiar with the Covid-19 preventive measures while serving their sentences, it will be a tall order when they are freed.

“I am very sure that once these inmates are freed or have served their sentences, they will mingle with the communities hence the need for them to have the prevention information which will reduce the risks when they are released,” Gadi added.

During the Covid-19 prevention message awareness, prisoners were told on how they can wash their hands correctly as one way of preventing the spread of the virus.

An official at Nsanje Prison who facilitated the gathering, Nelson Ntonga applauded MRCS for reaching out to the prisoners with the information which would help them follow good practices to ensure that no one contract the disease.

