Malawi rights activist Trapence survive car crash together with wife, son

Vocal human rights activist and chairperson of Human Rights Defenders Coalitoon (HRDC) Gift Trapence on Saturday morning survived a horrific accident along Zalewa road enroute to Blantyre.

HRDC said Trapence was out of danger in the accident which saw the vehicle over-turning three times.

He said the accident happened when Trapence was trying to avoid hitting the motor cycle Kabaza man at Lirangwe as he was heading towards Blantyre .

“He just needs to be examined but he looks fine,” said an HRDC official.

Trapence, who was together with his wife and son during the accident said his wife is complaining of neck pains whilst his 11 year-old son is experiencing back pains.

The HRDC chairperson who said is having pains on the shoulder added that they are currently receiving treatment at Mwaiwathu Private Hospital in Blantyre.

But the accident is likely to spark renewed speculation of attempts to eliminate human rights activist by the regime thugs with the political climate becoming increasingly charged ahead of fresh presidential elections.

