Malawi rights activist Trapence survive car crash together with wife, son

May 2, 2020 Wongani Chiuta - Nyasa Times 2 Comments

Vocal human rights activist and chairperson of Human Rights Defenders Coalitoon (HRDC) Gift Trapence on Saturday morning survived a horrific accident along Zalewa road enroute to Blantyre.

HRDC chairperson Gift Trapence was involved in a road accident along Zalewa road enroute to Blantyre.

HRDC said  Trapence was out of danger in  the accident which saw the vehicle over-turning three times.

He said the accident happened when Trapence was trying to avoid hitting the motor cycle Kabaza man at Lirangwe as he was heading towards Blantyre .

“He just needs to be examined but he looks fine,” said an HRDC official.

Trapence, who was together with his wife and son during the accident said  his wife is complaining of neck pains whilst his 11 year-old son is experiencing back pains.

The HRDC chairperson who said is having pains on the shoulder added that they are currently receiving treatment at  Mwaiwathu Private Hospital in Blantyre.

But the accident is likely to spark renewed speculation of attempts to eliminate human rights activist by the regime thugs  with the political climate becoming increasingly charged ahead of fresh  presidential elections.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

2
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
VP wamuyaya chilima.Vilhomwe Ndivimbuli Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
VP wamuyaya chilima.
Guest
VP wamuyaya chilima.

Surely you should take out DPP in this accident unless you are as mad as baby opentandevu chilima. These are purely consequences of overspeeding on a busy road.

However zikanakhala bwino trapence yekhayo akanangopitilira, tatopa naye galu ameneyu.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Vilhomwe Ndivimbuli
Guest
Vilhomwe Ndivimbuli

DPP leadership especially South

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
shares