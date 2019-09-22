Malawi risks Ebola attack as neighbouring Tanzania gets it

Tanzania has recorded one death and two other people are sick with ebola, a situation which puts Malawi at risk of getting the deadly disease.

World Health Organisation (WHO) has rebuked Tanzania for failing to provide information about the possible ebola virus infections.

The WHO says it had learnt of one suspected fatal case in Dar-es-Salaam and two others but, despite repeated requests, was given no information.

Most Malawian traders go to Tanzania for trade and get vehicles just as Tanzanias come to Malawi for trade and other errands.

Malawi authorities say there is no cause for alarm, saying all people in cross border journeys are screened of the disease.

WHO says the patient who died had been to Uganda, shown symptoms of ebola in August, tested positive and died on September 8, 2019. WHO says the woman’s contacts had been guaranteed.

“The limited available official information represents a challenge for assessing the risk posed by this event,” says WHO.

But Tanzania says there was no confirmed or suspected cases of ebola in the country.

A rapid response is crucial in containing Ebola, which can be fatal in up to 90% of cases and is most often spread by close contact with bodily fluids of people exhibiting symptoms or with contaminated objects.

