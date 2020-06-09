Malawi rural electrification game changer to improve livelihoods—Atupele

Minister of Energy Atupele Muluzi has said rural electrification programme has the potential to improve the country’s economy and rural livelihoods.

The minister said this on Sunday during the switching on of Bukala Power line in Traditional Authority Timbiri in Nkhata Bay District.

“Providing energy to rural areas is a game changer. It can trigger economic growth on a micro level,” he said.

According to Muluzi, only 11 out of 100 Malawians are connected to electricity.

“That is why government is trying to expand energy connection to the rural population so that besides domestic use, people will be able to do businesses such as barbershops, maize meals, shops and welding,” he said.

In his remarks, T/A Timbiri commended government for the successful implementation of the project.

“This is a dream come true for people of my area. This will spur economic development,” he said.

