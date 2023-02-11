Malawi School of Government equip boards of state corporation

Chairperson of the Council of Malawi School of Government, Professor, Lewis Dzimbiri said the Malawi School of Government will continue to build the capacity of statutory institutions for effective performance per their mandate to develop human resources in the public and private sectors.

Dzimbiri made the remarks in Mangochi during the Corporate Governance Orientation Workshop for the boards of State Corporation and State Owned Enterprises.

He said that the Human capital development is one of the enablers of the Malawi Vision 2063.

Dzimbiri added and pointed out that the state-owned enterprises have the obligation to contribute to the country’s socio-economic development by ensuring effective performance within their mandate.

Newly appointed board members were equipped with basic public sector tools and policies to guide them as they carry out their duties in their respective entities.

Dzimbiri also expressed his profound gratitude to the Head of State, His Excellency Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, for entrusting MSG Council to operationalize the noble task of the School.

He assured them that the workshop was the start of MSG’s long journey of impacting positively on the development of Malawi through tailor-made programs aimed at developing an effective public workforce.

Prof. Dzimbiri introduced and congratulated the newly appointed Director General for the Malawi School of Government, Madam Dr. Asiyati Chiweza, who is the overseer of MSG Kanengo and Mpemba campuses.

Secretary to Office of President and Cabinet, Colleen Zamba, who was the guest of honour told the newly appointed boards of state corporation that government expects high performance from statutory corporations and that they need to deliver the Malawi Vision 2063 development agenda.

Zamba said that government will not tolerate underperformance in some parastatals and other state-owned enterprises that were characterized by wastefulness and self-enriching.

“You have been appointed with the responsibility to put in place systems and controls that should safeguard public resources for the benefit of Malawians and you are also expected to ensure that ethics, integrity, and accountability prevail in your institutions to bring back public trust in the parastatals,” she said.

A total of 38 Boards of parastatals attended the Sunbird Nkopola orientation workshop. Among them were Electricity Supply Commission of Malawi, Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority, Admarc, UNIMA, MUST, Malawi School of Government, Southern, Central and Northern Water Boards, Malawi Broadcasting Corporation, Malawi College of Accountancy, Teachers Council of Malawi, Malawi National Examination Board, Road Fund Administration, and Malawi Housing Corporation.

