Malawi Secures $2.15 Million Boost for Power Interconnection with Tanzania

Malawi has received a significant boost in its quest to end persistent electricity blackouts, following the approval of a USD 2.15 million (approximately MWK 3.6 billion) grant for the Tanzania-Malawi (TAMA) Electricity Interconnector Project.

The funding, approved by the Multilateral Cooperation Centre for Development Finance (MCDF), will be used to update the feasibility and Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) studies for a proposed 400kV power transmission line linking Iganjo Substation in Tanzania to Nkhoma Substation in Lilongwe, Malawi.

The grant application was submitted jointly by the governments of Malawi and Tanzania through the African Development Bank (AfDB), which has since congratulated both ESCOM and Tanzania’s TANESCO for the successful proposal.

Reacting to the announcement, ESCOM Chief Executive Officer Mr. Kamkwamba Kumwenda described the grant as a “major step forward” in the country’s long-term energy strategy.

“We had already begun preparatory work, including the establishment of the Nkhoma Substation which will anchor the interconnector line on our side,” Kumwenda said. “This funding will allow us to assess the viability and benefits of this important infrastructure project, which has the potential to transform energy reliability in Malawi and across the region.”

The TAMA project comes as Malawi nears the completion of the Malawi-Mozambique (MOMA) Interconnector, which is expected to start operations before the end of the year and supply 50 megawatts of electricity.

Once implemented, the TAMA Interconnector will further stabilize the national grid and improve cross-border electricity trade. The updated studies will build on earlier assessments conducted by ESCOM in 2008 and TANESCO in 2022.

The feasibility and ESIA studies are expected to begin in February 2026 and take 12 months to complete. In the meantime, ESCOM will begin the procurement process for a consulting firm to undertake the work.

The project aligns with ESCOM’s long-term vision of becoming a provider of reliable, inclusive, and affordable power for Malawi and the wider region.

