Malawi set to welcome the Temptations: Motown comes to Lilongwe

One of the great oldest musical group from the United States of America ‘The Temptations’ is expected to have a musical concert in the country.

The concert is expected to take place on 31 August at Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

Speaking during a press conference at the BICC, officials from African Global Travel and Tours who are the facilitators of the concert made assurance that the show will be first of its kind.

“It’s not just one of those shows, it’s a biggest concert targeting the golden oldies and the new generation,” explained Salad Nthenda who is marketing manager for Africa Global Travel.

According to Nthenda, the group is set for the concert and they will never disappoint the audience since they are professionals and old guns in the game.

“The band has been in music since the 60s, they have achieved a lot in music and they are still relevant,” he said.

The organisers have since assured the music lovers that the group will come with a full band from South Africa and they will not play on the CDs.

The band recently performed in South Africa, Namibia and Zambia among other Africa countries in a world tour.

Over the course of their career, the Temptations released four Billboard Hot 100 number-one singles and 14 R&B number-one singles. Its music has earned three Grammy Awards. The Temptations was the first Motown recording act to win a Grammy Award – for “Cloud Nine” in 1969[5] – and in 2013 received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. Six of the Temptations (Edwards, Franklin, Kendricks, Ruffin, Otis Williams and Paul Williams) were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989. Three classic Temptations songs, “My Girl”, “Just My Imagination (Running Away with Me)”, and “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone”, are among The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s 500 Songs that Shaped Rock and Roll. The Temptations was ranked at number 68 on Rolling Stone magazine’s list of the 100 Greatest Artists of all time.

