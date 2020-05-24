Malawi should replace ‘hopeless’ DPP govt  with Tonse Alliance – Mtambo

Vocal political leader of Citizens for Transformation (CFT)- People Power Movement, Timothy Mtambo, has launched a withering attack on President Peter Mutharika, saying he is “an irredeemably hopeless”, and leading a clueless government which should be replaced by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera for a better Malawi where people will live dignified lives.

Mtambo, who is ‘Commander-in-Chief’ of the movement, said in an interview with Times TV called upon Malawians to rally behind the “capable and visionary leadership” of the Tonse Alliance torch bearers, Chakwera and his running mate, Saulos Klaus Chilima ahead of the fresh presidential polls slated for June 23.

“Mutharika does not respect the international community, Mutharika does not respect Malawians, Mutharika does not respect the courts, Mutharika does not respect parliament. Then what’s democracy after all. Then we have a living dictator, whom everyone is watching.

“No amount of effort can help Mutharika and his DPP government change, not even prayers. That is why we are saying the only way to save this country from further degeneration is replacing it with Dr. Chakwera and Dr. Chilima,” says Mtambo.

He urged people to vote for the Chakwera-Chilima pair because, among others, the leadership will fight corruption turn around the country’s state of affairs within three years.

Mtambo also hailed Chakwera’s partner, Chilima, as a result-oriented leader whom Malawians can trust, given his track record during his tenure as a champion of the Public Service Reform Program.

Meanwhile, scores of Malawians took to social media to hail Mtambo for his sound understanding and articulation of issues during the interview.

One social media user, Peter Makina, described Mtambo as a liberation heroe worth his salt.

“We don’t need more proof that CFT Commander in Chief Timothy Pagonachi Mtambo is one of God’s chosen personalities to liberate Malawi. If you followed his interview on Times TV, you won’t doubt that Malawi is about to be fully rescued,” he said.

Another prominent Malawian, Charles Ulaya, described Mtambo as a patriot. “He has made me proud to be a Malawian. Those that missed his interview, please try your best to watch it”.

