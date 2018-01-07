Malawi star Sabina signs one year deal with Swedish Club

Malawi Women’s National Football Team striker Sabina Thom will now be plying her trade in Sweden with a club called IK.

Thom who has been an attacker for Lilongwe based DD Sunshine becomes Malawi’s fourth export female football player to Europe after Tabitha Chawinga, Temwa Chawinga and Chisomo Kazitsonga.

Tabitha who was also in Sweden has now moved to China but her sister Temwa remains in Sweden and Chisomo in Austria.

The 20 year old Sabina Thom is expected to leave for Sweden on the 21st of January this year.

Thom scored 38 goals for DD Sunshine in the 2017 FAM Cup, ten behind the top goal scorer Linda Kasenda.

Commenting on the development, President of the National Women Football Committee Severia Chalira said Thom was a hard working player and it felt good to hear about her clinching a deal with a Swedish club.

“I think the Chawinga sisters set the right precedence and Sabina is following suit. I personally wish her all the best. With a number of our players playing in Europe, we can be assured of a stronger women’s national football team in this COSAFA region,” added Chalira.

