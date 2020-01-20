Malawi to benefit from UK’s post-Brexit immigration system: ‘People over passports’

Malawi and other African countries  will benefit from  UK’s post-Brexit immigration system which   Prime Minister Borris Johnson has promised that the policy will put “people before passports”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson:  We will ‘put people before passports’

Speaking at the UK-Africa Investment Summit,  Johnson said  Biritsh immigration would become “fairer… treating people the same wherever they come from”.

Johnson said people from African countries including Malawi could benefit from the still-to-be detailed changes to the immigration system after Brexit, which will end the free movement of people to and from EU nations.

“You’ll be pleased to hear that one thing is changing – our immigration system,” Johnson said.

He said post-Brexit the UK’s immigration system would become “more equal”.

Sadi Johnston: “Change is coming, and our system is becoming fairer and more equal between all our global friends and partners, treating people the same wherever they come from.

“By putting people before passports we were will able to attract the best talent from around the world, wherever they may be.”

President Peter Mutharika from Malawi  was part of  distinguished leaders  at the event that were told that  people from African countries may find themselves as the biggest beneficiaries of the UK’s revised immigration system.

Rwanda’s Paul Kagame,  President  Abdel Fatah al-Sisi of Egypt, President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya and President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana were among the 15 African leaders at the event.

