Malawi and other African countries will benefit from UK’s post-Brexit immigration system which Prime Minister Borris Johnson has promised that the policy will put “people before passports”

Speaking at the UK-Africa Investment Summit, Johnson said Biritsh immigration would become “fairer… treating people the same wherever they come from”.

Johnson said people from African countries including Malawi could benefit from the still-to-be detailed changes to the immigration system after Brexit, which will end the free movement of people to and from EU nations.

“You’ll be pleased to hear that one thing is changing – our immigration system,” Johnson said.

He said post-Brexit the UK’s immigration system would become “more equal”.

Sadi Johnston: “Change is coming, and our system is becoming fairer and more equal between all our global friends and partners, treating people the same wherever they come from.

“By putting people before passports we were will able to attract the best talent from around the world, wherever they may be.”

President Peter Mutharika from Malawi was part of distinguished leaders at the event that were told that people from African countries may find themselves as the biggest beneficiaries of the UK’s revised immigration system.

Rwanda’s Paul Kagame, President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi of Egypt, President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya and President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana were among the 15 African leaders at the event.

