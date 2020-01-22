Malawi to have high end manufacturing company: Mutharika’s positives from UK-Africa summit
Malawi is soon expected to have a pharmaceutical manufacturing company that specialises in manufacturing high value products following discussions of a possible investment in the pharmaceutical industry which has come on the sidelines of the just ended UK-Africa Investment Summit.
The summit was held on January 20 in London, UK and President Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika was among 16 African leaders who attended the summit.
On Tuesday the president held an audience with the Malawi-UK Business Group (MUKBG) and the Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG).
MUKBG Patron, Dr Mohan Kaul told the Malawi media after the audience that the business group came to talk to the President about investment opportunities and one of the projects discussed was about the pharmaceutical manufacturing company.
He said about £50 million will be invested to have specialised drugs such as antiretroviral medicines for HIV, malaria and cancer medicines produced in Malawi.
The team is intending to visit Malawi in two or three months to kick start the project.
Cipla Quality Chemical Industries Limited Executive Chairman, Emmanuel Katongole who was also on a MUKBG delegation said the meeting focused on the possibility of manufacturing high value products in Malawi making the country a manufacturing hub for the region.
Cipla Quality Chemical Industries Limited is a pharmaceutical manufacturing company that specialises in manufacturing antiretroviral medicine, malaria, hepatitis and oncology in cancer medicines.
“In particular, we looked at the possibility of manufacturing Antiretroviral medicine for HIV, malaria, cancer, heart disease medicines and all high value medicines in a plant that meets World Health Organisation’s (WHO) standards,” he said.
The group has agreed with the Malawi leader of working with relevant organs within the government of Malawi and explore possibilities of doing the pharmaceutical manufacturing business.
Apart from the manufacturing plant, the audience also discussed investment in low cost housing and tourism.
Kodi agogo adakali konkuno sanabwelere? Still going about selling his half baked dreams? When will his dreams ever come to fruition?
Koma akanatani? Mfiti zenizeni! Mukhaulatu, DPP ili Pano, mpaka 2084 woooooooooo!
Mr Mutharika don’t make Malawians as fools. What we will gain from these people? Nothing but change from the money that they will make from those business .
A hub is a geographical location. The location must have certain competitive advantages. ……?
My question is when did these investors appear in Malawi. Just to remind the president. From 2014 up to 2019 he has been telling us about the investors whom he held a meeting with. He should be like Paul the Development Master Kagame. H e is doing great. The problem is that the old man talks a lot but has delivered nothing tangible.
No wonder he was goofing a lot on that media talk. He is an embarrassment to leadership. His time is over as our president
Ingonenani kuti akudzatsegula grocery….
WITH ALL THE INVESTIMENT MEETINGS THAT NYAPAPI, BABA GONDOLOSI HAS BEEN ATTENDING, SINDINAWONEPO CHANZERU CHIKUCHITIKA…..ALLL THE TIME THEY ARE JUST PROMISES! PROMISES!
MUVOMELEZE A LOMWE…..KUYENDESA BOMA KUNAKUKANIKANI BASI!!!!!!!!!!
Mwangokhala ndi nkhwizi ndi Alomwe palibe chanzeru mukunenapo apa.Mukuoneka ngati openga