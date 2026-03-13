Malawi to host 5th African Regional Conference on loss and damage

Renowned policymakers, civil society organizations, development partners, researchers, and community representatives from across the African Region are expected to converge in Lilongwe from March 25-27, 2026, in Lilongwe, Malawi, for the 5th African Regional Conference on Loss and Damage.

The Civil Society Network on Climate Change (CISONECC) will host the conference whose main aim is to discuss solutions to the growing impacts of climate change on the continent and strengthen technical capacity for assessing climate impacts.

The event, themed “Advancing Sustainable, Equitable and Just Financing and Technical Support for Loss and Damage in Africa,” will focus on sustainable and equitable financing for Loss and Damage, establishing the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage (FRLD), and strengthening Africa’s collective voice in global climate negotiations.

“Africa continues to face severe climate impacts, including floods, droughts, and extreme weather events that are destroying homes, livelihoods, infrastructure, and ecosystems,” said CISONECC National Coordinator, Julius Ng’oma, in an interview on Thursday evening.

Ng’oma lamented that despite progress in establishing the FRLD, many African countries still face major barriers in accessing climate finance and technical support.

The conference is expected to produce a communiqué outlining Africa’s priorities and recommendations on Loss and Damage, as well as a regional roadmap to guide Africa’s engagement in upcoming global climate negotiations.

“Support for Loss and Damage in Africa is crucial for advancing climate justice and protecting vulnerable communities from the impacts of climate change,” said Ng’oma.

“We call on stakeholders across Africa and beyond to support efforts aimed at strengthening technical capacity, improving access to climate finance, and promoting sustainable and equitable financing for Loss and Damage.”

The event is being held in collaboration with partners, and will provide a platform for discussing solutions to the growing impacts of climate change on the continent.

