Malawi to host natural hair convention

A group of women called Malawi Natural Hair Convention has organized an event called the Natural hair convention where women will be taught how to best care for their natural hair.

Co-Founder and speaker of the Malawi Natural Hair Convention, Tilinao Lamba said the motive behind the event was to show people the beauty of natural hair.

“We have grown up in a society where natural hair has been considered as ugly and backward, but we are passionate about showing people that natural hair is beautiful, versatile, and can grow long and healthy, we aim to teach people about it now,” she said.

She added that nowadays more people are choosing to go natural, because they have realized that natural hair can still be fancy and smart.

“Through research, we finally found information that can help grow natural hair long and healthy,” she said.

She said they were targeting everyone who has an interest in nurturing natural hair, both men and women who are not sure about how to care for their hair.

“All those who have been natural for many years and are interested in gaining and sharing new knowledge, people with locs, afros, men interested in growing a long, full beard, parents of any race who want to learn how best to care for their children’s natural hair are all welcome,” she said.

She also said individuals selling natural hair products are invited with a fee of K10,000 per stall and those interested in attending will be required to pay K5,000 per head.

She said the upcoming event will be on July 27, 2019 at Four Seasons in Lilongwe from 1pm.

A business lady who specializes in natural hair products, Priscilla Mwenelupembe said the natural hair convention will provide a platform for her to showcase products that promote health and vitality of hair.

Mwenelupembe said products for natural hair have to be specially made for the purpose of retaining moisture and maintaining the softness of the hair.

“If you are determined to have healthy hair, this is the time to learn and nourish your hair with suitable products that will not break or damage your hair,” she said.

Natural hair conventions are becoming popular across the world where individuals in the natural hair industry meet and engage in panel discussions, workshops, networking and showcasing natural hair products.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :