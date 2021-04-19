Malawi to host seminar on International Financial Management and Reporting organised by AICD

Malawi is expected to host this year’s International Financial Management and Reporting Seminar, which will attract financial managers, executive assistants, secretaries, and administrators from Africa and beyond.

The African Institute for Corporate Development (AICD) – a South Africa-based training institute – has organized the five-day training, which will take place at Serendib Hotel at Namiwawa in Blantyre from 17-21 May 2021.

The training programme has been designed to inculcate additional international executive assistants, finance and administrator skills and strategies.

The AICD Admission Director, Pierre Duplis Brenner, said in an interview with told Nyasa Times on Sunday that the seminar has been designed for the busy support professional to improve their financial knowledge as well as their technical Excel skills.

Brenner added that the course will provide attendees with a sound and solid platform in financial disciplines and will enable them to develop a working knowledge of key finance and accounting terms and understand the concepts behind them.

“They will gain an overview of fundamental accounting and financial concepts, and learn how to present the data available to you into a concise report. This is a practical course in which you will develop the skills to build your own financial reports which can be taken away for future reference,” he said.

According to Brenner, research has shown that the role of the Executive Assistant has evolved considerably in recent years as support staff are often expected to initiate their own report writing and even perform some level of financial analysis.

“This course is aimed at Executive, Administrative, Team or Personal Assistants, Secretaries, Administrators, Coordinators, Office Managers and others in corporate operational roles. This course is designed to arm the modern Executive Assistant with the essential financial and technical knowledge to perform key tasks with accuracy and efficiency,” he emphasized.

Brenner said the course is free, but participants will be requested to pay $100 for the certificate and charges for courier certificate to the participant country with payment being made via bank transfer or MoneyGram Money Transfer.

