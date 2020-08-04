Malawi top crime buster and key investigator on  Njauju murder case dies

August 4, 2020 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 7 Comments

A key state investigator in the high profile third in command at the graft busting body ACB murder case has died.

Bob Mtekama, the only forensic expert on murder cases has succumbed to diabetis, according to family sources.

Mtekama has battled the sugar disease for years.

Until his death at Seventh Day Adventist hospital in Blantyre, Mtekama was appointed head of the Criminal Investigative Division (CID).

Reports we have gathered show that the deceased police chief had a wound which never healed due to the underlying condition of the diabetis.

As a result, the wound became cancerous.

Police authorities are yet to comment on the matter.

Nyau
Guest
Nyau

Boma lamukonza uyu. Anawauza chilungamo – DPP arrests don’t have enough evidence to win court case.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Rodrick Phiri
Guest
Rodrick Phiri

Koma anthu inu nfi FPP yanuyo eeeeee

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
ZEZE
Guest
ZEZE

MCP yamukonza after he told them DPP corruption cases do not have evidence for prosecution.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Mbonga Matoga
Guest
Mbonga Matoga

Really, Bob Mtekama is gone? Really, he is dead a few days after interrogating APM on the K5 billion cement tax gate?
Wow kalipo kalipo……Bob was solid like rock when I met him last week….koma abale…..

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Fifty plus one
Guest
Fifty plus one

MHSRIEP. One time Officer In charge in a number of districts

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Limbani Chigwechokha
Guest
Limbani Chigwechokha

May your soul Rest in peace Kaka Bob Mtekama,Tataya munthu ofunikila kwambila boma lathu la nkhotakota and Malawi as the nation,l cant believe you are gone,

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Mangani Zirikudondo
Guest
Mangani Zirikudondo

No foul play in this death?

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
