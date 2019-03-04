Malawi U-23 completes Belgium tour with 2 wins, 2 draws and 2 loses

Malawi National Under 23 Football team over the weekend completed their Belgium tour with an average outcome of results.

The Junior Flames in conjunction with Belgium FA initially lined seven training matches but only played six after one their games was cancelled due to logistical hiccups on the side of the host team PSV.

In the opening training match, Malawi went down to STVV 3-1 before they again went down by the same goal margin against Oud-Heverlee Leuven (OHL).

Mike Mkwate and captain Chimwemwe Idana scored the cancellation goals in the two matches.

The Junior Flames resurrected in the third match as they beat Genk VV 3-2 with goals from Mkwate, Patrick Phiri and Hassan Kajoke.

They went further to beat RODA FC of Netherlands 1-0 courtesy of a Chimwemwe Idana loan strike in their last but one fixture.

In the final match Saturday, Malawi drew 2-2 against Sporting Helsat thanks for goals from Hassan Kajoke and Francis Mkonda.

The team has since now arrived in Egypt for their final international friendly match against Egypt U-23 before returning home.

The friendlies were organised as part of preparations for Malawi Under 23’s crucial back to back Afcon qualifiers against Zambia on 20th and 24th March 2019.

During the tour, the Junior Flames Technical Panel were hosted at the Malawi Embassy in Brussels by Malawi’s Ambassador to Belgium Ted Kalebe.

Team Captain Idana also received a pair of boot following his excellent display and leadership qualities on the pitch.

James Woods-Nkhutabasa who presented the gift described Idana as the most outstanding player during the tour.

Head Coach Meke Mwase described the trip as successful.

He maintained the purpose of the trip was achieved which was to expose the players and as well as remove fears as they prepare to take on the Junior Chipolopolo’s of Zambia.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :