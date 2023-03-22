Malawi UK Military Community sends large shipment of clothing items for cyclone survivors 

Malawi UK Military Community (MUMCo) has sent a large shipment of clothing items from the UK which is expected to arrive in Malawi by April 3 to assist survivors of floods that left them homeless.

MUMCo is a grouping of Malawians serving in the UK Armed Forces (including veterans/former service personnel) and its chairperson, Bruno Kantiki said they initiated a fundraising effort to procure “the much-needed immediate relief items to our fellow Malawians in the homeland such as food, blankets among others”.

In addition, MUMCo has made its first presentation on Monday of relief items worth approximately K1.6m — in form of maize flour, beans, peas pieces, salt, sugar, cooking oil, soap, plastic cups & plates, buckets, usipa dried fish and blankets — to Cyclone Freddy victims sheltering at Makuwa Primary School at Milepa, Chiradzulu District.

The presentation was made in person by Kantiki who is in the country and he said “more presentations of relief items of similar nature are planned in coming days and weeks since the fundraising appeal is an ongoing effort”.

The camp is being managed by the host school’s headteacher, Sokles Chiwaya who said it was a great relief to receive the relief packages since the survivors depended on roasted or boiled green maize, with the little flour they had reserved for children’s porridge.

Chiwaya also said, while their needs are still many, other well wishers may consider to assist other camps in the area that are also in dire need of relief food and non-food items.

In its situation report, the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) keep reminding the public, development partners and all stakeholders that affected people in clusters (sector working groups), require various relief items such as:

* Shelter (tarpaulin (4x6m), family tents/big tents; plastic sheet (120 micron), blankets, sleeping mats);

* Protection (clothes, lighting lamps, dignity kits);

* Heath (mosquito nets, mobile clinic services;

* Non-food items (plates, cups, pots);

* WASH (mobile toilets, water treatment chemicals, soap, buckets);

* Food & nutrition (maize/maize flour); corn soya blend, ready to use therapeutic food, cooking oil, pulses (beans, peas etc), soya pieces dry fish/kapenta, sugar, salt).

Kantiki thus joined such an appeal, saying the government is doing its part but the onus is on everyone, saying: “I applaud the private sector, the donor community and all other stakeholders for their swift response.

“We have shown that we truly are the ‘Warm Heart of Africa’ — together, we will overcome this tragedy with God’s blessing if we all join our hands in solidarity.”

Meanwhile, from the new preliminary reports that DoDMA received from Councils as of Monday evening, indicates that the death toll keep rising — from 476 to 499 with 1,332 injuries and 427 people reported missing from 349.

The number of displaced people is at 508,244 — with 534 camps set to accommodate the displaced in 15 affected Councils of Balaka, Blantyre City, Blantyre District, Chikwawa, Chiradzulu, Machinga, Mangochi, Mulanje, Mwanza, Neno, Nsanje, Phalombe, Thyolo, Zomba City and Zomba District.

DoDMA also reports that the Malawi Defence Force (MDF), the Malawi Police Service (MPS) and the United Kingdom search and rescue teams continue their operations.

“The MDF is also airlifting relief items, medical supplies, and personnel to places not accessible by road. In addition, the helicopters dispatched by the governments of the United Republic of Tanzania and the Republic of Zambia continue airlifting relief assistance to areas that are inaccessible by road and water.

“The helicopters have also started airlifting people in need of medical attention from affected districts to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH).”

At the peak of the CoVID-19 period in 2020, MUMCo raised £8,000 (equivalent of K14 million) for the purchase of personal protective equipment for Malawi healthcare workers through a 7,000 miles running challenge.

MUMCo has also presented computers for education use to the First Lady, Monica Chakwera’s Foundation in London, United Kingdom.

“We sincerely expresses heartfelt gratitude to all sponsors in the United Kingdom, and the rest of the world for their kind support, Kantiki said, who can be immediately reached out through on mobile +265 983850946; WhatsApp +44 7448327872 and email:[email protected]