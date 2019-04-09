Malawi, UNICEF launch ‘Super Dad’ campaign to promote fathers role in early childhood development

Malawi government in partnership with United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) has launched a one year ‘Super Dad’ campaign in Malawi to recognize the role of fathers’ in their children’s early development.

‘Super Dad’ is part of Malawi govvernment’s broader Mmera Mpoyamba initiative and UNICEF’s Early Moments Matter global campaign which aims to increase understanding of how children’s environments and experiences in early childhood can shape their future.

The initiative has come about based on research findings suggesting that when children positively interact with their fathers, they have better psychological health, self-esteem and life-satisfaction in the long term.

It highlights the importance of the first 1, 000 days in the upbringing of a human being, stressing that positive parenting in early childhood lays the good foundation for the children’s future successes.

Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare, Cecilia Chazama, presided over the launch of ‘Super Dad’ held at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Malawi’s Capital Lilongwe.

She called upon everyone to join the government in the campaign to give parents and caregivers of babies the time, resources and information they need to give children the best start in life.

“As fathers take up their roles, all children must be in Community Based Childcare Centres (CBCCs) where we need to capacitate and motivate caregivers to come up with the best results,” said Chazama.

The campaign has identified three lead Super Dads; lawyer Davis Njobvu, lecturer Mazunzo Chimasula and entrepreneur Shemison Banda who have joined other ‘Super Dads’ to highlight the importance of love, play, protection and good nutrition for the healthy development of young children’s brains.

Njobvu said he gets involved in his children’s activities so that they learn as much as they can from him.

“I teach my children to appreciate the love, blessings and everything that we have as a family and never to take anything for granted. Other than that, we just enjoy life together,” he said.

And taking his turn, UNICEF Country Representative for Malawi, Johannes Wedening, concurred with the other speakers, reiterating that the earliest years of life present a critical, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to shape children’s brain development.

“And it is parents and communities that hold the largest stake in this process. The advantage is that Malawi has in place community structures such as chiefs who can enforce this process. As UNICEF, we will continue providing support to positive parenting initiatives that promote the healthy growth of children,” said Wedening.

