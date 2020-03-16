Malawi veep Chilima offers to lead Covid-19 duties: Urges caution on Coronavirus

State vice-president Saulos Chilima has become the first top political leader in Malawi to speak of the ravaging deadly coronavirus, saying he is ready to lead newly established special Cabinet committee on Covid-19 pandemic to keep Malawians safe and keep the economy rolling.

Speaking at a political rally at Njamba Freedom Park on Sunday in Blantyre, Chilima told people that the disease was real and dangerous.

“We need to take all the precautionary measures against the disease. There is need for concerted efforts to prevent the disease from coming here,” he said.

He therefore said he is more than willing to lead the committee against the disease if delegated by President Peter Mutharika.

Mutharika’s appointed special cabinet committee on coronavirus survived for less than two weeks and got dissolved after the dissolution of the cabinet on Friday.

The country’s second-in-command said the President has a lot of work to do, hence, the request to take up the leading role in fighting the spread of the deadly infection in the country.

“Since the President has dissolved the Cabinet, then I, as Vice President of the country, and him, are the only people in charge.

“The President can’t handle all things alone. If you have more work, let me lead on the coronavirus because it will be difficult to hold rallies such as this if Malawi registers cases of infections.”

He also urged Malawians to follow preventive measures from the Ministry of Health to avoid contracting and spreading the disease when it hits the nation.

“Avoid the tradition handshake greetings as way of preventing the pandemic, instead go for knee high or elbow to elbow greetings,” said Chilima.

A number of countries have instituted several measures, including banning public events and external travel to prevent transmission of coronavirus.

On March 7 2020, the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) announced the appointment of the special Cabinet committee, which was chaired by the Minister of Health and Population.

“The objective of setting up the special Cabinet committee is to assess the impact of Covid-19 and oversee cross government response to the threat posed by Covid-19,” reads the statement signed by Chief Secretary Lloyd Muhara.

Other members included Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Development, Mnister of Education Science and Technology, Minister of Disaster Management Affairs, Minister of Homeland Security, Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Minister Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development and deputy Minister of Defence.

