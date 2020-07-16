Malawi veteran rapper Barry One resurfaces with new project

Malawi’s veteran hip hop ace Barry One is making a huge comeback to active music after taking a break.

Barry One, who is also sometimes known as Uno among his followers, was last heard on a new track two years ago when he teamed up with Phyzix to drop a joint-album titled The Diaries.

Resurfacing following a two-year hiatus, the Blantyre-based rapper revealed he is working on a new recording whose first release came out on June 29. The single features multi-award-winning performer, Piksy.

Real name Barry Mkorongo, the hip-hop artist raps about God’s love towards him in his music journey spanning decades.

Barry Ones upcoming project, an Extended Play (EP) which he is yet to give a title, is expected to drop sometime in September or a month later.

Its a project that I am planning to have five tracks on it, shared Barry as he explained the reason behind his break from the music business.

He explained: “I had to take a break cause I couldnt divide my time between music and some projects I was working on, but now I have time to hit the studio.

Production credits for Mkango” are attributed to Brian Nkata, aka God’s Fav, a Malawian producer based in the U.S. Recording, mixing and mastering was done at Pro Pee Records in Blantyre by Percy Manyozo.

Barry is expected to drop visuals for Mkango this Friday. The music video, shot and edited by Ben Bei of B&G Productions will be premiered at Anchors in Blantyre from 7pm.

If you are a Barry One fan expect more visuals because the rapper further revealed that every song off the upcoming project will have a music video of its own.

Barry One has five solid projects under his belt. His five albums include their titles “Tionana”, “Legendary”, “Footprints”, “Maso Atseguka” and “The Diaries (joint album with Phyzix)

Get Barry Ones latest release here: https://mikozinet.com/barryuno-ft-piksy-mkango/.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!