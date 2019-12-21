Malawi women lawyers body recommend changes in electoral laws

Women Lawyers Association of Malawi (WLA) has recommended changes in some laws governing elections and election petitions in the country to avoid the problems the country faced following this year’s tripartite elections.

WLA Coordinator for Research and Advocacy, Dr. Bernadette Malunga made the call in the constitutional court as she presented the oral submissions for the association. Women Lawyers Association joined the ongoing May 2019 Presidential elections case as second amicus curiae (friends of the court).

Malunga in particular suggested clarifications in the laws guiding issues of burden of proof in elections matters and also suggested amendments to the law guiding the swearing in ceremony of the president-elect.

She said that there is a need to allow for some period between announcement of results and the swearing in ceremony, in order to allow for adequate address of concerns emanating from an election.

Asked to clarify on the recommendations on the side-lines of the hearing, Malunga said though parliament is the body that is mandated by the constitution to make laws in the country, the court and other stakeholders have the responsibility to suggest amendment to parliament when they see a need.

“The duty to make laws in this country lies with the Parliament. However, looking at other jurisdictions, we are imploring the court to notice some of the gaps that we pointed out so that parliament can take it up,” Malunga said.

She further said that the courts have in the past recommended parliament to make some electoral reforms where they noticed gaps in the electoral laws.

Similar calls have also been made by other stakeholders before. In October this year, the Malawi law Society released a statement where they also recommended some changes to laws governing elections in Malawi, as a way to ensure that the country avoids some of the challenges that were faced during this year’s election.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :