Malawian Airlines irks passengers over abrupt flights cancellation

Malawian Airline passengers are angry at the airline for abrupt cancellation of some flights without ample notice.

In Blantyre, the passengers could be seen arguing with airline staff at Chileka airport over the cancellation of the flights.

This is the second cancellation of flights by the airliner in less than two weeks after the first cancellation was attributed to sickness of several cabin crew.

In a statement, the airliner has said the cancellation of flights of Lusaka and Harare flights was due to one of its aircrafts which management says is unserviceable.

“Malawi Airlines apologises to its passengers for the flight schedule disruption that have occurred since Wednesday, 11th December,” says Malawian Airliner.

The statement says normal operations would be restored on Saturday, December 14, 2019.

