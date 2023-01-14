Malawian artist Sam G sales Africa to World in African Languages

January 14, 2023

South Africa based Malawian artist Sam G born as Samson Gama has mesmerized the World music industry with his latest international hit song ‘African Languages’, a mass appealing song with African flavour.

The song has over 2000 views on YouTube {https://youtu.be/TbiIjrJYXqE}; and it is currently enjoying massive premieres on local and international television stations.

In the ‘African Languages’ song the celebrated Malawian born artist Sam G markets African languages and culture to the entire world.

The hit song was released on January 7 this year and was produced at Demag Records in South Africa by a Nigerian award winning multi-talented producer Chris Chibuzo.

To watch the video click: https://youtu.be/TbiIjrJYXqE

