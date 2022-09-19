Malawian artists in South Africa to receive awards

Best performing Malawian artists based in South Africa are expected to receive awards during an event dubbed ‘Mdubz Jozi Awards’ scheduled to take place on October 30, 2022 at Mayfair Orlando Pirates Development Training Grounds in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The event which has been organized by two Malawians based in South Africa namely Banana Bush and Grant C will facilitate the awarding of the artists in 16 categories which include; best male and female artist of the year, best Dj of the year, best producer of the year and best reggae artist of the year, among others.

In an interview, Banana Bush whose real name is Chimzy Rajab said that they decided to organize the awards gala in order to appreciate Malawian artists who are making tremendous progress with their talents in South Africa.

“We thought it will be good enough to organize the awards event for Malawian artists based in South Africa in the city of Johannesburg because most of the awards events happening in Malawi the organizers do not include South Africa based Malawian artists even if they do better.

“Hence it is our pressure to host the upcoming awards event as we want to appreciate Malawian artists who are based in South Africa and have made various achievements with their talents,” Banana Bush said.

Banana Bush, who also owns Banana Bush Entertainment, added that with the forthcoming awards event their mission is also to unite the South Africa based Malawian artists.

“We want also to bring together all Malawian artists who are in South Africa, we want to encourage them to be supporting as well as promoting each other,” he said.

In her comment, one of the award nominees for the upcoming awards festival, Dj Muller who is also a musician commended the upcoming Mdubz Jozi Awards.

“Awards would help us get opportunities to expand our talents and as a musician having an award would also help or grant you entry to some of the best music academies in the world which is the dream of each and every musician as it gives chance of expanding a talent,” she explained.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!