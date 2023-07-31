Malawian company Recapo Solar Systems signs distributor partnership with ENGIE Energy Access 

ENGIE Energy Access, the leading Pay-As-You-Go (PAYGO) and mini-grids solutions provider in Africa, has signed a partnership agreement with Recapo Solar Systems Limited, in which the Malawian company will be the company’s distributor of solar home system products in the country.

Under the agreement, Recapo — the leading supplier of solar electricity and accessory products to rural and semi-urban communities in Malawi — will be selling ENGIE Energy Access’s products and related services.

Since 2014, Recapo Solar Systems has pioneered the use of renewable energy to replace traditional resources from fossil fuels and other dangerous and polluting resources.

Recapo’s products — mainly solar home systems (SHS), televisions, refrigerators and irrigation pumps — are now installed in thousands of households and used by smallholder farmers all over Malawi.

Asked why they chose to partner with Engie, Recapo Solar Systems’ General Manager, Tendai Chambati said “on a global business aspect, the solar industry is one of the fastest-growing in the world.

“In fact, over the past two years, it’s grown by nearly 40%. It only now makes sense for companies, especially those in Europe, to establish partnerships with local entities — one of the many reasons Recapo Solar Systems has partnered with ENGIE Energy Access.”

On his part, head of wholesale & partnerships for ENGIE Energy Access, George Mudhune said they were looking “for a progressive company that understands Malawi market.

Thus, they saw the potential that Recapo Solar Systems fitted well as the Malawian company has “the right expertise, understanding and background within the solar home system industry”.

On the benefits of the agreement, Mudhune said: “It will enable both companies to leverage on their respective strengths to spearhead wide availability of quality and durable solar home systems to Malawians.”

ENGIE Energy Access develops innovative, off-grid solar solutions for homes, public services and businesses, enabling customers and distribution partners access to clean, affordable energy

A statement from both companies says the partnership will go a long a way in making sure that they meet their customers’ needs and expectations by providing them with high quality products and unmatched customer service.

“The partnership will also go a long way in complimenting government efforts on mitigating energy poverty in Malawi. Furthermore, Recapo Solar Systems and ENGIE Energy Access partnership allows each to take advantage of the marketing reach and client base of the other hence automatically extending number of households reached in Malawi.”

The statement further says ENGIE Energy Access’ PAYGO solar home systems are financed through affordable instalments from US$0.19 per day and the mini-grids foster economic development by enabling electrical productive use and triggering business opportunities for entrepreneurs in rural communities.

It has over 1,700 employees, operating in nine countries across Africa — Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, Mozambique, Nigeria, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia.

Over 1.9 million customers and more than 9 million lives have been impacted so far as ENGIE Energy Access aims to impact 20 million lives across Africa by 2025.

“Recapo Solar Systems and ENGIE Energy Access are united in their determination to transform the energy sector and uplift communities through sustainable power solutions, by harnessing the power of the sun and extending the off-grid infrastructure.

“This landmark distributor partnership aims to empower Malawians with access to reliable solar electricity, enabling them to unlock their full potential through efficient energy for home and other productive uses,” said the statement.

