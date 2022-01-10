Malawian model Leticia pleads for sponsorship to contest at glamorous Miss Africa Golden in Tanzania

Leticia Tiyamike Bwanausi, a Malawian model and advocate for Africanism, youth empowerment and social development, is appealing for US$400 (about MK350,000) sponsorship to to contest at the glamorous Miss Africa Golden pageant to be held in Tanzania in February.

Miss Africa Golden is an Afro global beauty pageant that promotes Black originality culture and tourism where Leticia has been selected to participate as a contestant representing Malawi.

Leticia says during 15-day programme — February 15-28 in Dar es Salaam and Zanzibar — she will have the opportunity to meet models from different countries, backgrounds and cultures and interact with experts in modelling, cultural and tourism field.

“I was the privileged one in Malawi to be invited to represent the country,” she said. “I see this as a lifetime opportunity where I will get an exposure to different cultures and raise awareness of the hardships women and children face in Malawi.

“The challenges our continent faces include illiteracy, early child marriage due to poverty, gender-based violence and many more which we are going to share there.

“What I will learn there will not only benefit me but Malawi as a whole as I might have the chance to be funded for my future projects.”

She thus appeals to the corporate world and other sympathizers to meet cost of flight at US$400 and urges those interested and needing more information to contact her through 0997673254.

She said she reached out to several potential corporate sponsors with an international appeal to carry their brand but so far she hasn’t received a response after rolling out fundraising campaign in December.

“I got the invitation in November from Embrace Africa, which is a national director for most international pageants in Africa, but I delayed to start the fundraising campaign because I needed to submit current pictures of myself.

“That delayed me and I took to social media to market myself as I reached out to potential sponsors.”

Leticia started modelling in 2015 when she was residing in South Africa where she was recruited by a well known agency Famous Cosmo Black (FCB).

“I got exposed to modelling at a very young age from friends I was schooling with but because my parents couldn’t afford for me to hire a coach at the time, modelling was a distance dream.

“When I started, I was mostly doing promos, fashion shows and I was a brand ambassador for Mzansi Swim Wear, Dropy — a local clothing brand — as well as fashion shows for South Africa designer Lindiwe Kuzwayo and of Fezile Fashion Skill Academy.”

She said she ventured in pageantry in 2017 in which she won her first pageant, Miss Summer Body 2017 and went on to place as First Princess for Miss Top Model Africa 2018.

“I entered Miss World Top Model SA 2020 in which I made it to the top 10 and also as a finalist in Miss Culture International Malawi.”

She has also modelled for South Africa Embrace Africa-organized pageant — World Top Model and Miss Top Model Africa in Nigeria.

As advocate for Africanism, youth empowerment and social development, Leticia is a co-founder of an NGO called Zama Africa, which helps inspire the youth to stop taking up space and find their purpose.

“We teach young girls and boys the importance of education and making something good of themselves. We try an encourage them to stay in school no matter the circumstance.

“But we’ve realised that there are certain factors affecting them such inability to read and write English, which contributes to their poor academic performance that makes them lose confidence and hope.

“Thus, in my next project, I want to inculcate a reading culture amongst the youths,” she said, adding that this is an area she want to impress on potential sponsors to support through her interactions in Tanzania.

What made her stand out and be invited to the Miss Africa Golden pageant in Tanzania was a picture she submitted that speaks for her as an African Queen.

“I believe in self-motivation which drives me to inspire others to believe in themselves too. I stood out because of my uniqueness and talents as I was born for this — to be the face that motivates my peers.

“I believe I was invited to Miss Africa Golden pageant because they see that I have potential as an African model born to model in African countries.

“I am not just a girl, I am the chosen one. I am a mirror image to that African girlchild who was told she’s aiming too high; that girlchild who was told she hasn’t got the verve to do better and the African girl who’s lost all hope.

“I am an African not because I was born in Africa but because Africa was born in me.”

