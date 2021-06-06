Malawian preachers celebrate life of TB Joshua

Preachers in the country have taken to the public, especially on social media platform Facebook, to celebrate the life of Nigerian-based Prophet TB Joshua who died on Saturday at the age of 57—a week before he could celebrate his 58th birthday.

Temitope Balogun Joshua commonly referred to as T. B. Joshua, was a Nigerian charismatic pastor, televangelist and philanthropist.

He was the leader and founder of The Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN), a Christian megachurch that runs the Emmanuel TV television station.

‘Prophecy of own death’

The cause of his death has not been made public by his Church but a horde of his believers suggest that TB Joshua may have known about his death, saying he had talked about “returning home” during a service held hours before his death.

“On Saturday 5th June 2021, Prophet TB Joshua spoke during the Emmanuel TV Partners Meeting: “Time for everything — time to come here for prayer and time to return home after the service. God has taken His servant Prophet TB Joshua home — as it should be by divine will. His last moments on earth were spent in the service of God. This is what he was born for, lived for and died for,” T.B. Joshua Ministries wrote in a Facebook post.

‘Malawian tributes pour in’

Tributes about T.B. Joshua’s death have been pouring in on social media for the preacher, including Malawian preachers.

Apostle Vitumbiko Mkandawire, of Time for Victory Ministries, said the “teachings and life” of T.B. Joshua opened his spiritual eyes.

“I learnt simplicity, giving, forgiveness and love from your exemplary life. Even the death of Jesus brought celebration to the enemy and they thought it proved that He was fake but, in all truth, He was a child of God. Prophet I choose to celebrate your life and I know how you changed and touched my life,” Mkandawire wrote on his Facebook page.

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, popularly known as ‘Major 1’, tweeted: “The general of God, Prophet T.B Joshua, has gone home.

“In your rest, General, I celebrate your mission: you came, you preached, you touched souls and you demonstrated to the world that God is still speaking today. Rest, great General for I shall, forever, live your mission.”

Prophet Patson Gondwe of Good News Ministries, who regarded Prophet T.B. Joshua as the spiritual father to him and his ministry wrote: “Precious in the sight of the LORD Is the death of His saints. (Psalms 116:16). God’s General is Gone Home.”

‘Controversy’

In spite of his services being attended by top politicians and celebrities from across Africa, including former Malawian President Joyce Banda, Prophet T.B. Joshua’s teachings were not short of controversy.

In April, YouTube suspended his account due to allegations of hate speech after a rights body filed a complaint over videos showing the preacher conducting prayers to “cure” gay people.

Facebook also removed at least one post showing a woman being slapped while Joshua said he was casting out a “demonic spirit”.

