Malawian UK Nurses Association webinar on mental health today: Pandemic coping strategies

Malawian UK Nurses Association (MUNA), an embodiment of like-minded Malawian physicians based in the UK, will hold yet another COVID-19 online conference (webinar) on Friday, April 16 at 20:00hrs Malawi time, this time tackling ‘Mental Health & Well-being — Pandemic Coping Strategies.

The speakers are Ethel Changa who is a mental health specialist nurse and an England National Health Service (NHS) nurse advisor originally from Zimbabwe and a Malawian Lorraine Sunduza — a chief nurse in London and also a mental health specialist.

Another specialist is Briton David Perrin of Jamaican origin who is a Reverend and mentor to be joined by a chaplain and MUNA executive treasurer Joyce Mbwana — who is public health specialist practitioner.

The public is encouraged to register through: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZElcuGprDgrHN0yL_xDX7lp4hkcXonsjsV8

In February, MUNA held a webinar entitled ‘Lessons Learnt & the Recovery Trial’ from the COVID-19 pandemic and in January there was one aimed at demystifying wrong apprehensions of COVID-19 vaccine.

The speakers were Malawian physicians — Dr. Maggie Nyirenda-Nyang’wa and Dr. Mas Chaponda — both specialists in immunology and infectious diseases.

It was organised after taking cognizance that there is a general hesitancy on COVID-19 vaccine and provided credible culturally sensitive information with regards to COVID-19 vaccine.

MUNA was formed in June, 2020 and registered as charitable company in September 2020 as a non-profiting organisation to promote its members’ welfare by enhancing their living and working standards and act as a catalyst to achieve excellence in Nursing Education and development in the UK and Malawi.

It also contributes to a globally competitive workforce in liaison with local and international partners. Other activities it is involved in include working with other stakeholders (NGOs/agencies/individuals) in carrying out research, or health needs assessments that can inform policy, practice and allocation of resources.

It networks with other nursing associations in diaspora and around the globe; participates in research and development and supports training for MUNA members in the UK.

It also supports training for nurses in Malawi as well as participate in investigations in health care issues.

To support COVID-19 efforts, the public is encouraged to donate to: Malawian-UK Nurses Association for Advancement, Account no: 64957799, Sort Code: 608371.

