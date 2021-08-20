‘Malawians are watching!’, Prophet Mbewe warns President Chakwera on skyrocketing fertilizer prices

Freedom of Worship Association of Malawi (FOWAM) has written President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, urging him to take swift action to stop the skyrocketing prices of fertilizers.

The association has warned that Malawians are watching how the Tonse Alliance government is backtracking on its campaign promise to reduce the price of fertilizer.

In their open letter dated August 19, 2021, FOWAM president Prophet David Mbewe argues that the unprecedented rise in prices for the farm inputs goes against the campaign promises of the Tonse Alliance government.

“Malawians were promised that if voted into power, fertilizer price will be Four Thousand Four Hundred and Ninety Five Kwacha (K4, 495). You are now into the second year of the Tonse Alliance government, but instead of farmers benefiting from lower prices of farm inputs, the contrary is the reality,” says Mbewe in a letter he has co-signed with the association’s General Secretary Ras Jerafaya Geoffrey Phomea.

Mbewe says the increase in fertilizer prices is a clear testimony that the will of the people is taken for granted.

He has urged President Chakwera not only to remember, but must fulfill his campaign promises.

He has also asked the Office of the President to engage in fruitful discussions with fertilizer suppliers so that the price of fertilizer must go down K4, 495.

“It is our trust that you definitely want your administration to go down in history as the promises keeping administration. Please, do the needful. Malawians are watching!” Mbewe and Phomea warn.

State House Director of Communication, Sean Tsanzo Kampondeni, had not yet responded to your questionnaire on the reaction of the President.

