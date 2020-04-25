Malawians give mixed reactions  international health organizations views on coronavirus

Malawians have given mixed reactions on the World Health Organisation’s and Centre for Disease Control backing of the coronavirus cases figures in the country.

Some Malawians said the 33 figure of the coronavirus cases in the country was cooked up by the government to scare people so that the Constitutional Court sanctioned presidential election should not happen on July 2.

But WHO and CDC have said the 33 Covid-19 positive cases that Malawi has announced so far, is an accurate figure.

WHO representative Nonhlanhla Rosemary Dlamini and CDC country director Andrew Auld made the remarks at a joint press briefing with government officials held in Lilongwe on Friday.

The stand by the two international organisations come amidst growing mistrust amongst some Malawians that the results of Covid-19 cases being announced are being doctored.

According to the two officials, a top-notch laboratory in Lilongwe where testing is being done has qualified personnel and equipment.

Meanwhile, Minister of Health Jappie Mhango has said through Ministry of Labour in consultation with Employers Association Malawi, Malawi Conferederation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Malawi Congress of Trade Union and other unions have developed work guidelines to promote business and safeguard jobs amid covid-19 outbreak.

Among others, Mhango says employers must provide employees information and communicate on impact of the disease,introduce working from home measures, employees to take annual leave in advance, introduce pandemic leave when an employee has a suspected viral infection among others.

