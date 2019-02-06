Malawians hold demo at South Africa High Commission in Lilongwe  over Bushiri  ‘ill-treatment’

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri followers in Malawi on Wednesday stormed South African High Commission in Lilongwe demanding that authorities in Pretoria must stop ill-treating embattled preacher, head of the Enlighten Chritisn Gathering (ECG) Church.

The protest in Lilongwe came as the court in South Africa was hearing his bail application following the arrest last week together with his wife, Mary on money laundering charges.

The charismatic preacher and his wife were granted R100 000 bail each Wednesday morning at Pretoria Specialized Commercial Crimes Court.

Social media have been awash with reports that the arrest was politically motivated.

Malawians stormed the South African mission in Lilongwe demanding that Bushiri be freed and alleged that the arrest was motivated by greed people who were against the preacher.

Outside the Pretoria courts, hundreds of his followers demanded that Bushiri speaks to them after he had been released but church authorities said it was impossible for the preacher to do so due to fear of a similar misfortune that ended up with three lives lost during their cross over service in December.

Hundreds of Bushiri followers protested outside the court in a show of unwavering support for the famous prophet and his wife. Congregants from the church were seen singing and dancing outside the commercial crime court.

A large following were holding placards, including one that said “You touch major 1 by mistake / You will die by correction / Hands off God’s prophet”.

“Major one” is what the self-proclaimed prophet is known as among his followers.

The case was postponed until May 10 and the couple will have to stay in Gauteng as one of the bail conditions.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :