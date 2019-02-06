Malawians hold demo at South Africa High Commission in Lilongwe  over Bushiri  ‘ill-treatment’

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri followers in Malawi on Wednesday stormed South African High Commission in Lilongwe demanding that authorities in Pretoria must stop ill-treating embattled preacher, head of the Enlighten Chritisn Gathering (ECG) Church.
The protest in Lilongwe came as the court in South Africa was hearing his bail application following the arrest last week together with his wife, Mary on money laundering charges.
The charismatic preacher and his wife were granted R100 000 bail each Wednesday morning at Pretoria Specialized Commercial Crimes Court.
Social media have been awash with reports that the arrest was politically motivated.
Malawians stormed the South African mission in Lilongwe demanding that Bushiri be freed and alleged that the arrest was motivated by greed people who were against the preacher.
Outside the Pretoria courts, hundreds of his followers demanded that Bushiri speaks to them after he had been released but church authorities said it was impossible for the preacher to do so due to fear of a similar misfortune that ended up with three lives lost during their cross over service in December.
Hundreds of Bushiri followers protested outside the court in a show of unwavering support for the famous prophet and his wife. Congregants from the church were seen singing and dancing outside the commercial crime court.
A large following were holding placards, including one that said “You touch major 1 by mistake / You will die by correction / Hands off God’s prophet”.
“Major one” is what the self-proclaimed prophet is known as among his followers.
The case was postponed until May 10 and the couple will have to stay in Gauteng as one of the bail conditions.
Gullible Malawians. He is suspected to have committed a crime under South African law..let the due process of law take its hand…Honestly how could you pay cash to buy a jet? How could Mary the wife and a. Accountant by profession carry Over Us$1m and pay for a Gulfstream jet…
You are going to get the guy deported faster than they plan to. You can not cause headaches to a foreign government because of someone who is not a citizen. If I am South African government I am not renewing his permits for staying there. Its there right who they admit in their country.
Some of the ignoble Malawians who have no skills whatsoever in crime investigations enjoy rallying behind things they are not fully aware of.