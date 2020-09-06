Malawians in Britain launch funeral service scheme

United Kingdom (UK) based Malawians on Saturday officially launched a company called Umunthu Funeral Scheme (UFS) Limited, to ensure peace of mind to its members who lose their loved ones.

The first of its kind by Malawians in diaspora, UFS will provide financial support to member families in the event of death ensuring that the remains of the departed are laid to rest in a dignified manner and ease the financial stress and burden on the family so they can grieve peacefully.

Officially launching the scheme, Malawi’s High Commissioner to the UK, Kenna Mphonda praised the initiative, calling it, “the first ever scheme in the UK set up and run by Malawians”.

Said Mphonda:“It is historic in that ever since I came here, the issue of funeral cover has been discussed both formally and informally, but we could not galvanise ourselves our people. But today, as a community, we have an insurance cover to support us all in times of death both here and back home in Malawi.”

While pledging his support to the scheme, by promising to send word to other Malawian consulates in mainland Europe, Mphonda urged UFS leadership to stick to its professionalism and pool every Malawian in diaspora under its wings.

Mphonda, who joined the meeting through Zoom from his London office, finished with a passionate call, saying no Malawian should suffer alone when they lose their loved ones.

“As Malawian should never struggle to bury our dead, as that on its own depicts badly on our culture. I therefore call upon all Malawians in diaspora in Europe to be part of this. Let us stick together and support each other”, called Mphonda

During the launch, Chairperson of the initiative, Abdul Chazolokera Chirwa reiterated that UFS has done a market survey to come up with fees that are not just affordable, but the most flexible for the Malawian diaspora community.

“Every member will be required to pay £100 (approximately K100,000) as a joining fee, make an annual contribution of £10 for operations and in the event of any death, contribute £7 or less, depending on the size of membership”, said Mtisunge Gondwe Katemba, the scheme’s vice treasurer.

With this contribution, the scheme is designed to benefit its members, their dependants up to 4 in Europe and 2 in Malawi.

The event was held at Kettering Park Hotel & Spa in Northamptonshire, United Kingdom and broadcasted on Zoom and Facebook.

Prior to the launch, Malawi’s first deputy speaker, Chimwemwe Kazombo, joined a string of Malawians in commending the birth of UFS, arguing ‘it was just time’.

