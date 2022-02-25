Malawians in British military applaud compatriot top martial artist in UK Armed Forces as he attains his Kukkiwon 5th Dan Black Belt in World Taekwondo 

Malawian UK-based taekwondo expert, Sergeant Yamikani Guba — who is with the British military — attained his Kukkiwon 5th Dan Black Belt in World which makes him the highest ranked athlete in UK Armed Forces’ world taekwondo team as well as for Malawi which he has represented several times.

Sgt. Guba, who is a member of the Malawi UK Military Community (MUMCo), was presented the award by the Army Martial Arts Association president, Major General Eldon Millar, MBE on Wednesday, Februay 23 at the Army Combat Centre in Aldershort.

His compatriot members in MUMCo serving in the British Army have since applauded him for his excellent exploits in the sport also taking cognizance that Guba has received numerous awards before.

“But this one is the highest of them all,” said MUMCo chairperson, Sgt. Bruno Kantiki. “We are so proud for the exceptional achievements that Sgt. Guba has made in this sporting discipline of Taekwendo.

“He is such an inspirstional for many young Malawians — somebody who started this talent at a younger age at Blantyre Sports Centre and now a global icon representing both his country, Malawi and the UK at international stage.

“Outstanding performane indeed for this highly talented, committed and dedicated athlete. Malawians should be proud of this son of our nation. Thank you.”

Originally from Blantyre District, Guba also holds a 2nd Dan in both Judo and Karate and a 1st Dan in Kendo.

He learnt his Martial Arts at Blantyre Sports Centre (BYC) at the age of 10 at the inspiration of his family members and later relocated to UK in 2004 to study the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM-postgraduate) before joining the British Army in 2007.

He joined the British Army Martial Arts team in 2008, competing in both Taekwondo and Kendo at international and national level.

In 2016, the British military awarded Guba with the title of the best senior fighter for its Taekwondo team in which he is the captain.

Based in Larkhill at the Royal School of Artillery as a Phase 2 Instructor as a Sergeant, Guba has also been previously honoured by the British military when he was named the third best British Military Sportsperson of the Year achiever and is currently on the Talented Athlete Scholarship Scheme (TASS).

Guba, who says he looks forward to promoting Taekwondo back in Malawi, was nominated for the 2019 Malawi Sport Awards’ Sportsman of the Year alongside men’s footballer Gabadinho Mhango and women footballer Tabitha Chawinga.

He arrived in the country to attend the Red Carpet gala but the award went to Tabitha, who was also voted as Best Overall Sports Personality for her excellent performance at her club in China which made her be nominated for Confederation of African Football (CAF) Player of the Year award.

His last medal from the numerous he has was a silver medal last November at British National Taekwondo Championships held at the Copper Box Arena Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park — making it two silvers in under two weeks.

He won the other silver the previous October 24 at the North East Open Championships in Newcastle City while on October 17 he clinched gold at the Ultimate Open Championships held at the Metrodome Leisure centre in Barnsley.

In March 2020 he won a silver medal at the Yorkshire Open Championships held in Halifax, UK and a week before in the Yorkshire Open Championships, he won two gold and two silver medals — 1 in Kendo and another in Taekwondo — during the British Army Martial Arts Open Championships.

He accumulated six medals in 2020 alone and altogether, he has now 246 accolades as his trophy trove that include medals, awards, trophies and recognitions in martial arts in general both at international and British national competitions.

Guba is captain for the British Army Taekwondo team since 2010 and is also selected to represent the team at the World Masters’ Games 2022 in Tokyo and he always pays tribute to his coach, Master Ben Shaw for his great coaching tips — as well as the chain of command of the 3rd Regiment Royal Horse Artillery, British Army Taekwondo, Army Sports Control Board and Talented Athlete UK for support.

