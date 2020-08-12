Malawians in Germany form association to facilitate implementation of Diaspora Engagement Polic

Malawians based in Germany have formed an association to facilitate smooth implementation of the Malawi Diaspora Engagement Policy of 2017, which aims to enable the Malawi government to engage with its citizens abroad.

The association, known as Umodziwa a Malawi, is being headed by Alexander Kambili as its chairperson while Racheal Gausi-Hoepfner is the interim vice chairperson.

Gausi-Hoepfner confirmed about the birth of the association in an interview with Nyasa Times, adding that the grouping is currently working towards finalizing formal registration with German authorities.

“We want to set up strong structures for the organization that will ensure its longevity. Currently, our interim executive committee is working tirelessly to complete paperwork for the Association and to set up office,” Gausi-Hoepfner said.

But she could not disclose the number of Malawians that are living in Germany, though she indicated that a substantial number have registered with the association and are expressing interest in its mission and activities.

“I cannot tell you the exact numbers right now as we are still collecting information. But we do have Malawians spread across different cities in Germany whom we are already in touch with. We further appeal to any other Malawians living in Germany to get in touch with us via our Facebook page,” she said.

The vice chairperson said the association will also serve as a point of call for Malawians newly arriving in Germany who might require advice on settling down or just need the companionship of Malawians.

Umodzi wa a Malawi in Germany is guided by an inclusive and expansive notion of Diaspora and includes among its members spouses or civil partners of Malawians living in Germany, German citizens of Malawian ancestry, and Malawians who are in Germany for defined temporary stays such as students, pairs, and expatriates.

“Our idea is to also promote cultural exchange between Germany and Malawi as well as knowledge and skills transfer between the two countries. There is a lot that Germany can learn from Malawi and vice versa in terms of culture, trade, manufacturing, agriculture, and education,” Gausi-Hoepfner said.

Meanwhile, Kambili can be contacted via the official Facebook page available here: https://www.facebook.com/ UmodziwaaMalawiinGermany

