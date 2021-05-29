Malawians-in-Ireland fundraise for Banda brothers Lucius, Paul & Francis

Concerned Malawians living in Ireland calling themselves ‘Friends of Lucius Banda’ have teamed up to raise funds whose aim, they say, is to ease the pressure of medical bills the Banda brothers: Lucius, Paul and Francis are facing at the moment.

As of Friday, the team had raised €1,035 (an equivalent of MK972 900.00) but according to the fundraising campaign director, Henry Mkumbira Phiri, the fundraiser will run until next Friday—June 4.

Mkumbira-Phiri told Nyasa Times in a special interview that much as they were away for different reasons, they felt indebted to remain connected to their roots.

“We always make it a point that we share our moments of joy or pain together as Malawians. It is now that Malawians living here [in Ireland] are paying back in anyway; but it is our obligation as a community here in Ireland.

“At first, we had only heard of Paul that he wanted about K30 million for specialist treatment for his heart and kidney problem, but then we heard that Lucius too was sick and that their brother Francis was terminally ill. We felt that was too much for one family and that we had to do something,” said Mkumbira-Phiri who is also President of the Association of Malawians in Ireland (AMAI).

According to a flyer circulating on WhatsApp groups of Malawians-in-Ireland, “the fundraising is towards meeting medical costs for the Banda family who are suffering from kidney and cancer diseases.”

Reads the information on the flyer in part: “Many Malawians have launched their fundraising campaigns in various ways and we thought it wise to do the same in Ireland since Lucius Banda has been at the core centre of entertaining Malawians living in Ireland in past years through music shows.”

Malawians living in Ireland are being asked to transfer their contributions to Henry Phiri, AIB account: IE04AIBK93113636863010, and then include their names on the deposit slips for transparency and accountability.

Mkumbira-Phiri said after all the funds are collected, they will transfer them to an account that has been registered in Malawi for the Banda’s cause.

