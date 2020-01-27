Malawians mourn death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant

Many Malawians took to social media to pay their tributes to Kobe Bryant, the basketball Kobe Bryant, who US media reports he was killed in a helicopter crash in California.

Kobe was “one of the most extraordinary players” in the history of basketball who “inspired people around the world” to play the game.

The 41-year-old and his daughter Gianna Maria Onore, 13, were among those who died in the crash near Calabasas. The Los Angeles Times reported that nine people were onboard.

Regarded as one of the best basketball players ever, Bryant played in the NBA for 20 years and spent his entire career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

After winning five NBA championships and being named an All-Star 18 times, the “Black Mamba” retired in 2016.

“Today we were just talking about excellence. The idea of people (especially people of colour) transcending barriers to achieve things that are beyond imagination. Kobe Bryant is one of such people,’’ Blessings Phumisa posed his tribute.

“ Kobe made many believe in achieving the unimaginable,” he added in his Facebook post.

Malawians described Kobe’s death as heartbreak.

