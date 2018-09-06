Malawians up against Mahatma Ghandi statue: Bingu’s in offing

Some Malawians have taken up in radio call programs and social media to express concern over government decision to erect a Mahatma Ghandi statue in the city of Blantyre.
The government is erecting the statue of the leader of the Indian independence movement against British rule near the Queen Elizabeth Hospital at Ginnery Corner in Blantyre.
However, some Malawians feel it is a waste of money and resources, saying Ghandi is now irrelevant to the modern history and more to that, the government should honour Malawians who were involved in similar struggles.
Professor John Chisi, the president of Umodzi Party said Malawi has its own heroes who need honour and recognition.
“There are many Malawians who died fighting for the struggle to liberae this country. There are many Malawians who risked their lives for the love of this country. These people deserve statues, not Ghandi, we don’t need Ghandi statue here,” he said.
One of the callers to a radio station said there are Malawians like John Chilembwe, DunduzuChisiza, Levi Mumba, Attati Mpakati, Orton Chirwa, among others who need such statues.
“Can India allow us erect a statue of a Malawian in their country? How does the leadership of this country think,” says one comment in a post.
But Information minister Nicholas Dausi said the country has a large number of Indians who were involved in the struggle in the country, citing an example of the Sacranie family.
He alsi said Ghandi is a well-respected politician worldwide who needs to be remembered all the time.
The erection of Ghandi statue comes at a time when there is close ties between the DPP and the Indian businessmen with some of them, including Zameer Karim making huge donations to the party.
Karim pumped in K145 million to the DPP, a donation that caused stir as it came after his Pioneer Investments got a dubious K2.8 billion through police food ration deal, an issue which is now in court.
Meanwhile, published reports indicates taxpayers’ will have to fork millions of kwacha to finance the statue for the late president Bingu wa Mutharika, which government intends to erect at Parliament building in Lilongwe by December this year.
The statue will be erected in honour of what government terms “Bingu’s great contributions to the country’s political and socio-economic sectors.”
Accoridng to reports, government has engaged renowned South African Sculptor Jean Doyle Artistic Works Holdings Limited, who designed founding president Hastings Kamuzu Banda's statue which stands at the Memorial Tower in Area 18, Lilongwe.
Malawians have you forgotten already that just last month Indian govt announced that it is going to construct a magnificent and big conference centre in Blantyre and it will be called Mahatma Gandhi? So what’s wrong if Indian govt asked for that statue as a small token of appreciation? Don’t tell me we want to spoil the existing cordial diplomatic relationship just because of that issue. Remember Mahatma Gandhi is almost god in India and if we say such silly things they will withdraw the offer. And who loses? Blantyre city of course? Don’t we have a statue of Mzee… Read more »
Students at one University in Ghana earlier this year revolted against idea to honor Mahatma Gandhi, because there is a letter he wrote during his stay in South Africa where he described himself as being superior than black people. Please Malawi,say NO to this rubbish.
Sould we say Malawians have no love for the birds that had made that place their abode or that the owners of this project forgot to do a proper EISA?
KOMA DPP WHAT THE HELL SO YOU CAN CONTINUE CORRUPTION
DPP guys don’t even know what to do at the moment. When people are suffering they spend tax payers money on statues. Oh my God, have mercy on us.
We are really captured by these Indians. What has Gandi has to do with us Malawians. Stupid DPP government is selling our country at a cheap price
Ridiculously foolish fools !! Where are our own Malawian heroes ? Is Bob Mugabe going to be next ? Pathetic !!
These people in govt are crazy. If this really is true then, our country has been sold to foreigners indeed. Mahatma Ghandi liberated India not Malawi, no wonder this country is getting poorer and poorer everyday because lazy and backward thinking of our leaders. How is Mahatma Ghandi relevant to Malawi’s politics? Who do they want to please? This is another cashgate (they want to syphone money and fund DPP campaign activities). Erect Malawi’s true sons and daughters who for Malawians’ welfare sometime back. Zikuoneka kuti dzikoli lagulitsidwa ndipo tsiku lina ma foreigners adzatithamangitsa ndithu. They are almost everywhere in… Read more »
hahahahahaha kkkkkkk with owen khamula being the writer i knew the 145m will come up. Khamula what had dpp done to you? jkkkkkkkk koma ndiyetu unya uona ikawina chaka cha mawa. But yeah i agree with some of your points, i would also love to erect statue that honers our fellow malawians. Unless the indians are paying for the construction otherwise please my government don’t waste money on erecting useless statues.
We don’t need it even if it’s Indians paying for it. The statue will use our space which isn’t for Indians.
Whether these foreigners are paying for their statues or not, but we can’t allow that to happen in our soil. Akaike kwawo osati kuno. This country is for Malawians and their children, period. K145m yawadzungudza mitu akumipando. Malawians will take it down, yerekedzani muone