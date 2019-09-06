Malawians urge Mutharika to scrap off stadia project: ‘Channel money to pressing issues’
Some Malawians are urging President Peter Mutharika to scrap off president Peter Mutharika’s decision to construct two stadia for private football teams.
Mutharika has said the government has factored in a budget for the construction of two stadia; for Nyasa Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers.
It is not yet known how much the construction will cost but some section of society is already up in arms, saying the money can better be channeled to better use in the dwindling health and education sectors.
The Malawians have even posted in the social media pictures which show the pathetic state of some public health facilities as well as public education facilities.
Some of them have given an example of Ntcheu district hospital where the Nation Publications Limited has organised a fun run to raise money to improve the pathetic conditions of labour wards there.
There is congestion in the labour wards as the hospital can handle 30 births a day and two mothers share the available beds whilst others sleep on the floor with the newly born babies.
Mike Chisema, the director of health services at Ntcheu district council said in an interview on Friday the situation is getting out of hand.
“We are challenged, we need a new labour ward. We need the good facilities too,” said Chisema.
But Mutharika said he would go ahead with the stadia project, saying the two teams deserve such facilities because they are crowd pullers and oldest football outfits in the country.
The problem of having an 80yr old guy as a President is this. He doesn’t know what is happening on the ground. How people are suffering. Just because a handful people around him will benefit from this useless project doesn’t mean that it is important. Big Bullets or Wanderers I’d not the responsibility of government. Those are private football clubs NOT Malawi National team. Its not the Flames.
The way the Government works is that every Ministry presents its own Budget for funding, unless we say we should scrap off ministry of Sports and Culture, National teams football and netball and many others. Yes we appreciate the problems we have in the Ministry of Healthy and Education, these Depts are given a big chunk of the Malawis National budget and the problem with Ministry of health is corruption and thefts of properties, medicines by healthy workers. The monies being used is from the budget Ministry of Sports presented. Its very sickening to note that Malawians wants to Politicise… Read more »
Why don’t these clubs construct their own stadiums kodi all the money sponsors give you, tickets sales etc save up, invest and use your brains! We have already a china loan stadium in Lilongwe which they are failing to manage! Wasting taxpayers money… Better construct airports in Tourism districts and market money to generate forex so these aphumbwa can go have coffee to UNGA! KKKK
Talk about misplaced priorities! This boggles the mind. How does the government construct a stadium for an entity which is not a public entity when public entities such as Ntcheu Hospital are failing. Should it really matter that the two clubs are the oldest in the country and that they are crowd pullers? I wish Malawians could challenge this decision in court.