Malawians urge Mutharika to scrap off stadia project: ‘Channel money to pressing issues’

Some Malawians are urging President Peter Mutharika to scrap off president Peter Mutharika’s decision to construct two stadia for private football teams.

Mutharika has said the government has factored in a budget for the construction of two stadia; for Nyasa Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers.

It is not yet known how much the construction will cost but some section of society is already up in arms, saying the money can better be channeled to better use in the dwindling health and education sectors.

The Malawians have even posted in the social media pictures which show the pathetic state of some public health facilities as well as public education facilities.

Some of them have given an example of Ntcheu district hospital where the Nation Publications Limited has organised a fun run to raise money to improve the pathetic conditions of labour wards there.

There is congestion in the labour wards as the hospital can handle 30 births a day and two mothers share the available beds whilst others sleep on the floor with the newly born babies.

Mike Chisema, the director of health services at Ntcheu district council said in an interview on Friday the situation is getting out of hand.

“We are challenged, we need a new labour ward. We need the good facilities too,” said Chisema.

But Mutharika said he would go ahead with the stadia project, saying the two teams deserve such facilities because they are crowd pullers and oldest football outfits in the country.

