Malawians urged to invest in Mozambique

October 6, 2020 Martin Chiwanda -Mana Be the first to comment
Malawi High Commissioner in Mozambique Frank Viyazhi has said Malawian investors are losing out as they are not using trade investment opportunities in the neighbouring country.

High Commissioner for Malawi in Mozambique, Frank Viyazhi stating the importance of the visit pic by Martin Chiwanda (Mana)
He said this on Monday at his office in Tete, Mozambique.
Viyazhi said Mozambique has business opportunities in different sectors which Malawians can exploit.
“What Malawians are supposed to do is to know Mozambican special economic zones for them to effectively invest in the country,” he said.
Viyazhi said President Lazarus Chakwera’s visit to the country will enable Malawian investors to explore more business opportunities.
Chakwera is expected to visit Mozambique today after visiting Zambia and Zimbabwe recently.

