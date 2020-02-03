Malawians warned against travel to China over killer virus

The Ministry of Health has urged Malawians to temporarily stop traveling to China s amid an accelerating outbreak of a novel coronavirus up until it is contained there.

Principal Secretary in the Ministry. Dr Dan Namarika said this following reports that one of the Malawian students studying in Wuhan is returning home.

The corona virus outbreak started in Wuhan, central capital of China’s Hubei province. Wuhan has over 11 million people.

“We have screening systems at the airports and in some of our borders. We have cluster teams comprising officials from the Immigration Department, Department of Disaster Management Affairs, Foreign Affairs Ministry, Homeland Security and other concerned institutions looking at the issue of Corona virus to ensure that protocol is followed when travelers arrive to ascertain whether they the virus or not.

“But it will be more ideal for people to temporarily stop going to China until the situation in China is reversed. We need to work together in protecting each from the virus, ” said Namarika.

Over 300 people have died in the outbreak and more than 14,000 people have been infected.

Other countries have barred the arrival of foreigners from China.

In Africa suspected case of the virus have been reported in Kenya, Botswana, Ethiopia and Ivory Coast.

“The most important thing is that people are aware the Corona Virus and we will continue with community engagement and world around the clock to ensue that procedures are followed in our borders and aiports, ” added Namarika.

And zeroing on the Malawian student, Namarika said the Ministry of health with support from stakeholders will do everything to protect Malawians from the virus.

“He is a not case or suspect of Corona virus. What we are saying is that this person is coming from the source of Corona virus and he has to go through the protocol we follow when handling infectious diseases.

“If this person or any other would be required to be quarantined then he will be quarantined for two weeks. Remember, Corona Virus can stay without showing any signs or for close to two weeks. And therefore the quarantine will have to be for two weeks of we decide to go that route, ” he explained.

He further stated that if he develops symptoms then management of the case will be like any standard case of Corona Virus in isolated space.

Namarika claimed that they have spaces in health facilities that will be used to isolate either suspected, probable or indeed confirmed cases.

Meanwhile, authorities in Wuhan say the hospital, constructed in just a few days to treat patients suspected of contracting the coronavirus is scheduled to be open from Monday.

