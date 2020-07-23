Malawi’s Capital Hill in lockdown for Covid-19 disinfection

Capital Hill, the seat of Malawi government in Lilongwe, has been shut down due to Covid-19 threat and civil servants are being asked to stay away from their offices.

Deputy chief secretary to the government Janet Banda says the shut down from Friday is to enable the disinfection of government offices following cases of the virus pandemic in some offices.

“Consequently, all civil servants will be required to work from home on Friday, July 24, 2020 afternoon since Capital Hill offices will be closed for disinfection,” he says.

Banda says all civil servants who are providing essential services Covid-19 will return to Capital Hill on July 27.

She says all Covid-19 preventive measures will apply to the civil servants who will be returning to work at Capital Hill.

Malawi has so far recorded over 3 150 confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 73 deaths and 1 256 recoveries.

